Man accused of paying 15-year-old for sex arrested in Orlando traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of sexual battery on a child found riding with him in a car was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Orlando, according to police.

Obough Bostwick, 50, was met with Orlando police after failing to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Woods Avenue and Carter Street, an arrest affidavit shows.

An officer said they saw a 15-year-old boy exit the vehicle, before asking him to go back inside, police said.

According to the affidavit, an officer speaking with both Bostwick and the child observed the man “coaching” the boy on how to respond to questions of how they knew each other and where they came from. Officers said neither Bostwick, who appeared to be breathing heavily, shaking profusely and sweating at the time of the traffic stop, nor the boy could keep a consistent story, making it “apparent something was not right.”

Through their conversations with the boy, investigators were told he was picked up by Bostwick at a laundromat and later taken to a restaurant to eat, all the while making clear to the man that he was 15 years old.

From the restaurant, the two went to a hotel where Bostwick performed oral sex on the boy, paying him for it with “two crisp $20 bills,” the affidavit shows. Surveillance footage from the hotel clearly showed Bostwick checking in and inviting the boy through a side door before the two went to his room, police added.

Bostwick was booked in the Orange County jail without bond and faces a charge of sexual battery on a child 12-17 by a person older than 18, records show.

