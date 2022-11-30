Longwood officers arrest suspect in 18-year-old’s murder in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Longwood police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting an 18-year-old over the weekend in Orlando, according to police.

Jamarie Lavor Searcy was found dead Sunday by officers responding to a shooting call around 6 p.m. in the 1 block of Judith Lane, the Orlando Police Department said.

The suspect was identified as Caleb Charlie Kevin Oliver, 19, according to a news release. Orlando police have not yet described any charges he could be facing.

Orlando police asked the public for any additional information about the case, requesting it be sent in by calling 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.

