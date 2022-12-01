14-year-old admits to shooting, killing Orlando 15-year-old, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly a year after a shooting that killed a 15-year-old Jones High School student, Orlando police said they have arrested a 14-year-old boy who has confessed.

Police said the 14-year-old shot and killed Corey Jones on Jan. 22.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 62-year-old Capitol riot suspect arrested again in Volusia County | Become a News 6 Insider]

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Grand St., near Grand Avenue Park.

Corey was taken to a hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police department spokesperson.

“The kids came up and told me (Corey) got shot. I ran down there and he was laying there, and there was nothing I could do,” John Keedy, the victim’s stepfather, said to News 6 in January. “It’s hard. No parent should ever have to bury their child. No parent.”

Police have not said how they determined the accused shooter’s identity. They also did not say what led up to the shooting or whether the boys knew each other.

The 14-year-old faces a charge for second-degree murder with a firearm.

News 6 has reached out to Orlando police for more information on the arrest. This story will be updated when we learn more.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: