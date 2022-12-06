A ruff day: Dog found in backpack during TSA X-ray screening

MADISON, WI – Transportation Security Administration agents at the Dane County Regional Airport found a dog in a backpack during an x-ray bag scan in December.

According to a tweet by the TSA Great Lakes Division, the dog was accidentally left in the backpack during the scan.

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

In the tweet, the agency reminded travelers to the rules of traveling with a pet. They include:

Notifying the airline you’re traveling with an animal

Removing the pet from the bag/carrier

Sending all items, including empty bags/carriers through the x-ray machine

This comes a week after a cat was found in a suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, headed to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.