74º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

A ruff day: Dog found in backpack during TSA X-ray screening

Agency reminds travelers of proper way to travel with pets

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Dog, Travel, Florida Or Anywhere Else
Dog sent through X-Ray machine (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MADISON, WI – Transportation Security Administration agents at the Dane County Regional Airport found a dog in a backpack during an x-ray bag scan in December.

[TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores | ‘Someone is getting burned:’ 911 calls released in fireworks explosion in Orange County warehouse | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a tweet by the TSA Great Lakes Division, the dog was accidentally left in the backpack during the scan.

In the tweet, the agency reminded travelers to the rules of traveling with a pet. They include:

  • Notifying the airline you’re traveling with an animal
  • Removing the pet from the bag/carrier
  • Sending all items, including empty bags/carriers through the x-ray machine

This comes a week after a cat was found in a suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, headed to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas.

email

twitter