Holiday food festival brings merry marketplace, more to Orlando brewery

ORLANDO, Fla. – While a winter wonderland is nonexistent in Florida, a holiday-themed festival is set to bring a food wonderland to Orlando this weekend.
The monthly 407 Food Fair at Ivanhoe Brewery is celebrating the season with a “Deck the Halls” theme on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to food trucks galore, there will be a merry marketplace next door at The Hall on the Yard.
There will also be live music and an opportunity for children to meet Santa Claus.
Over 20 food vendors will be at the brewery, serving up a variety of cuisines.
To learn more, click here.
Uncle Den Dogs
Maya Rosa
Hot Asian Buns
Pizza Slut
Gnarly Cuban
Supreme Wings
Papi’s Food Truck
Red Panda Noodles
Burgers & Booch
Brappin Crabs
Oh My Dogs
Fui yo Mexicana
Royal T Tapas
Phat Ash
Sweet & Salty
Simply Boba & Tea
Totally Coffee
Brocks BBQ
Chill in Tacos
Schnitz & Giggles
Nonni’s Mini Donuts
The Pass