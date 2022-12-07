Holiday food festival brings merry marketplace, more to Orlando brewery

ORLANDO, Fla. – While a winter wonderland is nonexistent in Florida, a holiday-themed festival is set to bring a food wonderland to Orlando this weekend.

The monthly 407 Food Fair at Ivanhoe Brewery is celebrating the season with a “Deck the Halls” theme on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to food trucks galore, there will be a merry marketplace next door at The Hall on the Yard.

There will also be live music and an opportunity for children to meet Santa Claus.

Over 20 food vendors will be at the brewery, serving up a variety of cuisines.

Uncle Den Dogs

Maya Rosa

Hot Asian Buns

Pizza Slut

Gnarly Cuban

Supreme Wings

Papi’s Food Truck

Red Panda Noodles

Burgers & Booch

Brappin Crabs

Oh My Dogs

Fui yo Mexicana

Royal T Tapas

Phat Ash

Sweet & Salty

Simply Boba & Tea

Totally Coffee

Brocks BBQ

Chill in Tacos

Schnitz & Giggles

Nonni’s Mini Donuts

The Pass