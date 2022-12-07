Osceola deputies search for aggravated battery suspect near Yeehaw Junction

"Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s office picked the night shift in pursuit of an individual who hid in a forested area of our community."

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies late Tuesday began searching for an aggravated battery suspect near Yeehaw Junction, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are searching through wooded areas and vacant homes, going about it as though the suspect was armed despite no such confirmation, according to statements sent to News 6.

The sheriff’s office posted photos on social media around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday showing late-day and nighttime search efforts. As of Wednesday morning, deputies said they were focused on an area about half-mile east of State Road 60 and Sunshine Avenue.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

