Space Coast Light Festival offers dazzling walk-through experience

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-through Christmas lights experience is offering visitors a chance to walk and enjoy the lights, starting this weekend.

The Space Coast Light Festival runs through Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay.

The 1.3 mile route features animated displays and a 200-foot light tunnel.

Those who would like to walk among the lights can do so Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, or Friday, Dec. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 1.

Parking is available at the lot near the soccer fields.

If you’re not able to make it to one of the stroll evenings, you can still do the drive-through experience on weekdays. There are also private hayrides available for bookings, which includes a visit with Santa Claus and hot chocolate.

Tickets are available to purchase online by clicking here.

