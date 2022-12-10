Crash temporarily blocks State Road 408 in Orange County

A crash near Exit 18 on State Road 408 blocked the eastbound lanes, according to troopers.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes on State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511.

Florida 511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information was provided on the circumstances of the wreck.

As of Friday at 10 p.m., all eastbound lanes along State Road 408 were blocked. Drivers were urged to use caution and seek other routes.

By 2:05 a.m. Saturday, the crash had been cleared, according to Florida 511.

Cleared: Crash in Orange County on SR-408 East, at Exit 18: SR-417. On-ramp closed, All lanes blocked. Last updated at 10:00 PM. — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) December 10, 2022

