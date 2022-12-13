71º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop in Orange County, officials say

Driver attempted to flee, run away from law enforcement, deputies say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday during a traffic stop, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy conducted the stop around 1:35 a.m. in the 400 block of Oakridge Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver attempted to flee and hit the deputy with the vehicle.

The driver ran away but was taken into custody a short time later, deputies said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other information has been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email