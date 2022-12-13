Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday during a traffic stop, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy conducted the stop around 1:35 a.m. in the 400 block of Oakridge Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver attempted to flee and hit the deputy with the vehicle.

The driver ran away but was taken into custody a short time later, deputies said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other information has been released.

