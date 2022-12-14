Melbourne approves land purchase for Crystal Lagoons project, developer says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne City Council voted unanimously to allow the Melbourne Orlando International Airport to sell 56 acres of land for the proposed Lakoona Beach development project, according to a press release from the project’s developer, Adelon Capital.

The land purchase is expected to be completed by late 2023, and if all goes according to plan, Adelon Capital said it expects the beach could open between two and four years after construction starts.

Adelon’s release said that the the proposed project will provide hundreds of housing units, retail venues and its centerpiece Crystal Lagoons.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to bring this project to Melbourne, to work with the community in thinking outside of the box, and to come up with creative solutions to improve the area’s current housing crunch,” said Adelon Capital Co-Chairman Jonathan Cohen. “Lakoona Beach will be an amazing project and it will be a place for families to enjoy their time, and we are very excited to get started. We take this vote as a vote of trust in our Company and we will honor that trust.”

The land for the project is located between NASA and Hibiscus Boulevards on the south side of the airport terminal.

Adelon Capital said that it currently holds six projects in Florida that are under operation with seven others that are in the development or analysis phase, including this and other upcoming Crystal Lagoons projects.

