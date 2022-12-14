Officer shoots man stabbing woman repeatedly at Winter Haven home, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven police officer shot a man Wednesday to stop him from stabbing a woman repeatedly, according to the department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Winter Haven home, located at 2316 Isle Royal Court SE, shortly before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they saw 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman.

One of the officers told Armstrong to drop the knife, but he continued to stab the victim, police said. The officer then fired his service weapon and shot Armstrong in the leg, securing him before rendering aid to both the suspect and the victim, according to the department.

Police said no officers were injured and both Armstrong and the woman were transported to the hospital, where they remain with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our officer saved this victim’s life,” Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said in a statement. “Had our officer not taken the immediate action to stop Armstrong, the outcome for the victim could have been much worse.”

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

