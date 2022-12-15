Light Up the Gardens offers holiday gnome hunt, outdoor movie and more in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – As Christmas approaches, a Brevard County event is offering a magical experience for the family at Rockledge Gardens this weekend.

Light Up the Gardens is happening Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. And with the chilly weather, there could not be a more perfect time to spend outdoors.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

The event features a holiday garden gnome hunt, live festive music, food trucks and classic holiday movies. For Saturday’s event, guests can enjoy the 2000 classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” starting at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a fire pit to enjoy beer, wine or hot cocoa.

Eventgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to sit back, relax and enjoy the experience.

Part of each ticket sale will go toward Toys for Tots of Brevard. To purchase your ticket, click here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: