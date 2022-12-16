Man found guilty in Seminole County revenge plot murder over stolen PlayStation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty on Friday in a 2018 revenge murder plot in Seminole County over a stolen Playstation.

A jury found Jake Bilotta guilty on first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Barnes, 24.

Seminole County deputies said in November 2018 that Ian McClurg and Bilotta were upset about the stolen gaming system, so they texted Barnes to come over under the guise that they would all go to a party together.

When Barnes arrived, Bilotta fatally stabbed him.

Seminole Jury finds Jake Bilotta Guilty of 1st Degree Murder in the death of Joshua Barnes in 2018. Prosecutors successfully argued the motive was revenge for theft of a PlayStation, not self defense as Bilotta claimed. Sentenced to Life in DOC pic.twitter.com/56P8qbpwpG — State Attorney 18th Circuit FL (@SA18PIO) December 16, 2022

Deputies said McClurg helped put Barnes’ body in a trash bag and that he knew the attack would happen, agreed to participate, but did not stab or attack the victim.

Videos released in 2019 showed Bilotta covered in blood when he told deputies, “(Barnes) was trying to kill me” and said he ran from the crime scene because he “didn’t know what to do.” He also said the unarmed victim tried to stab him and he grabbed the knife.

A roommate who had been on a Tinder date arrived home after the stabbing and saw Bilotta and McClurg trying to put Barnes’ body in garbage bags, according to the report.

Bilotta was sentenced to life in prison.

