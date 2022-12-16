St. Cloud Middle School increases police presence after shooting threat

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – More officers will be present at St. Cloud Middle School on Friday after “numerous reports” of a school shooting threat, according to the police department.

The St. Cloud Police Department said it received reports on Thursday of a possible shooting at the middle school.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The department said the reports have been investigated and “hold no credible threat.”

“However, due to an abundance of caution Officers will be conducting extra patrols around the school areas to ensure students safety as we move into the festive period,” the department wrote on Facebook.

This comes after Conway Elementary School in Orlando was evacuated two times this week after a threat was called into the school.

Friday marks the last day of school before winter break.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: