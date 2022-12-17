15-year-old shot near Cocoa while riding in vehicle in possible targeted attack, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a vehicle near Cocoa Friday in what deputies believe was a targeted attack on some of the car’s occupants, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting call around 2:30 p.m. near State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s officials said they found a teen who reported being shot while riding in a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack toward some of the occupants in the vehicle, but are still trying to determine the circumstances that led up to it.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the victim and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Agent Shawn Hanigan via the Communications Center at 321-633-7162 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous. Crimeline callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

