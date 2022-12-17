2 dogs killed in Cocoa house fire, officials say

A fire broke out at 3645 Longbow Road in Cocoa Friday afternoon, crews said.

COCOA, Fla. – Two dogs were killed in a Cocoa house fire Friday that broke out when the owners weren’t home, a department official said.

The flames started around 1:30 p.m. at 3645 Longbow Road, according to Cocoa Fire Chief Jonathan Lamm.

Lamm said a neighbor saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house and called 911. Upon arrival, crews said they saw the fire coming from the back window.

Two dogs were killed in the house fire, according to the Cocoa Fire Department. (Cocoa Fire Department)

According to Lamm, two dogs died in the fire. The residents of the single-family house weren’t there at the time of the fire, he added.

Red Cross was also called to assist.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

