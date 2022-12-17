Disaster Recovery Center to open in Brevard County for residents impacted by Hurricane Nicole

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set to open Sunday in Brevard County for residents impacted by Hurricane Nicole.

The center will be situated at the UF/IFAS Brevard County Extension Center, located at 3695 Lake Drive in Cocoa.

[TRENDING: Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could bring below freezing temperatures to Central Florida | ‘This is crazy:’ 13 strangers take road trip after flight is canceled in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider]

The location will operate starting Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, alongside Small Business Administration and state officials, will provide resources to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans and help those interested apply for federal assistance.

If possible, residents interested should register with FEMA online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 before visiting a center. Applicants who use 711 or a video relay service can call 800-621-3362 and those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY can call 800-462-7585.

Residents applying for assistance online or in-person should have the following at the ready:

• Contact Information (telephone number, mailing address, social security number)

• Household income

• Address of damaged home or apartment

• Description of damage/lost items

• Photos of your damaged home and belongings

• Information about insurance coverage

• Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Services offered include disaster recovery guidance, FEMA application updates, clarification of any written correspondence received, housing assistance and rental resources information, among other things.

All Disaster Recovery Centers are equipped to accommodate residents with disabilities as well.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: