Disaster Recovery Center set to reopen in Volusia County to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced that the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14. to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The DRC will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia located at1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.

Only those who sustained damage from Hurricane Ian may apply for FEMA assistance as the federal government has not declared Volusia County as a federal disaster zone resulting from Hurricane Nicole.

Residents who sustained damage from Hurricane Nicole should contact the Citizens Information Center at 386-345-0345 to learn about available resources.

Instead of visiting the DRC, persons may apply for FEMA assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.

