Bear injures staff member at Florida zoo, police say

Staff member injured by bear at Jacksonville Zoo, police say

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening confirmed a staff member of the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was injured by a bear and hospitalized for treatment, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, that person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. JSO said the bear was euthanized.

Additional details were not immediately provided. News4JAX has a crew working to gather more information.

