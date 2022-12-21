61º

LIVE

Local News

Bear injures staff member at Florida zoo, police say

Employee suffering non-life-threatening injuries after incident at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Tags: Duval County, Jacksonville, Animals, Zoo, Jacksonville Zoo
Staff member injured by bear at Jacksonville Zoo, police say

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening confirmed a staff member of the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was injured by a bear and hospitalized for treatment, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, that person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. JSO said the bear was euthanized.

[TRENDING: ‘Smells like a dead skunk’: Mount Dora calls on state legislators after complaints over marijuana plant | 17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Additional details were not immediately provided. News4JAX has a crew working to gather more information.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Renee Beninate is a Florida native and award-winning reporter who joined the News4Jax team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter