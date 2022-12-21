60º

Here are some Central Florida restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Full grub guide for Christmas weekend

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Christmas dinner (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you don’t want to cook or need a backup plan for Christmas dinner, we have you covered.

From steak to seafood to pasta, there is a lot to choose from for your meal.

Below you can find a list of spots open on Christmas Day, some of which even feature specialized seasonal menus. Be sure to call ahead and check to see if a reservation is necessary.

AVA MediterrAegean

  • Where: 290 S. Park Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
  • When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Café Tu Tu Tango

  • Where: 8625 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
  • When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Charlie & Jake’s Barbecue

  • Where: 490 E. Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
  • When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen

  • Where: 6967 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando, FL 32827
  • When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Cocoa Beach Fish Camp Grill

  • Where: 5602 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
  • When: Christmas Day

Harry’s Seafood, Bar & Grille

  • Where: 24 SE 1st Ave., Ocala, FL 34471
  • When: Christmas Eve

Macaroni Grill

  • Where: Multiple locations around Orlando area
  • When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The Tiny Turtle

  • Where: 249 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
  • When: Christmas Eve brunch

And here are some national chains with select locations open Christmas Day across Central Florida:

  • Applebee’s
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
  • IHOP
  • Denny’s
  • Panda Express
  • Starbucks
  • Dominoes
  • Buffalo Wild Wings

