Here are some Central Florida restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you don’t want to cook or need a backup plan for Christmas dinner, we have you covered.

From steak to seafood to pasta, there is a lot to choose from for your meal.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Below you can find a list of spots open on Christmas Day, some of which even feature specialized seasonal menus. Be sure to call ahead and check to see if a reservation is necessary.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

AVA MediterrAegean

Where: 290 S. Park Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Café Tu Tu Tango

Where: 8625 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Charlie & Jake’s Barbecue

Where: 490 E. Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen

Where: 6967 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando, FL 32827

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Cocoa Beach Fish Camp Grill

Where: 5602 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

When: Christmas Day

Harry’s Seafood, Bar & Grille

Where: 24 SE 1st Ave., Ocala, FL 34471

When: Christmas Eve

Macaroni Grill

Where: Multiple locations around Orlando area

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The Tiny Turtle

Where: 249 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

When: Christmas Eve brunch

And here are some national chains with select locations open Christmas Day across Central Florida: