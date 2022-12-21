Here are some Central Florida restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you don’t want to cook or need a backup plan for Christmas dinner, we have you covered.
From steak to seafood to pasta, there is a lot to choose from for your meal.
[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]
Below you can find a list of spots open on Christmas Day, some of which even feature specialized seasonal menus. Be sure to call ahead and check to see if a reservation is necessary.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
- Where: 290 S. Park Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Where: 8625 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Where: 490 E. Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Where: 6967 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando, FL 32827
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Where: 5602 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
- When: Christmas Day
- Where: 24 SE 1st Ave., Ocala, FL 34471
- When: Christmas Eve
- Where: Multiple locations around Orlando area
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Where: 249 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
- When: Christmas Eve brunch
And here are some national chains with select locations open Christmas Day across Central Florida:
- Applebee’s
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- IHOP
- Denny’s
- Panda Express
- Starbucks
- Dominoes
- Buffalo Wild Wings