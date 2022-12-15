73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Party on the Space Coast: ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ event offers free family fun

Family Christmas Extravanganza happening at Fred Poppe Regional Park

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Central Florida Happenings, Palm Bay, Brevard County
Face painting (Pixabay)

PALM BAY, Fla. – One week before Christmas, the largest holiday party on the Space Coast is bringing joy and cheer to Brevard County.

The Family Christmas Extravaganza is happening Saturday at Fred Poppe Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

There will be a rock wall, bounce houses, a petting zoo, a giant slide and more at the event. In addition to the fun, there will be food, including hot dogs and cotton candy.

Parking is free at the event and there are no tickets required.

To learn more, click here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email