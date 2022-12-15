Party on the Space Coast: ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ event offers free family fun

PALM BAY, Fla. – One week before Christmas, the largest holiday party on the Space Coast is bringing joy and cheer to Brevard County.

The Family Christmas Extravaganza is happening Saturday at Fred Poppe Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a rock wall, bounce houses, a petting zoo, a giant slide and more at the event. In addition to the fun, there will be food, including hot dogs and cotton candy.

Parking is free at the event and there are no tickets required.

