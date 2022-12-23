FEMA deadlines near for Hurricanes Ian, Nicole help. Here’s how to apply

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you haven’t applied for Hurricane Ian FEMA assistance yet and need to, you have three weeks left to do so.

Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian are still able to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 12. This is also the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

The deadline to apply for help if you were affected by Hurricane Nicole is Feb. 13.

More than 900,000 households in 26 Florida counties have applied for individual assistance, according to FEMA.

FEMA wants to make sure people know that they should apply even if they have insurance, though you should file an insurance claim before applying for FEMA assistance.

Also, anyone impacted by both storms does need to submit a disaster assistance application for each storm.

You can fill out an application by going to DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362. You can also register at a Disaster Recovery Center. There are centers throughout Florida. To find one, go to the DRC locator on the FEMA website.

