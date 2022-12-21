Most Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will close for Christmas, New Year’s, FEMA says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disaster Recovery Centers across Florida that remain open to assist people impacted by recent Hurricanes Ian and Nicole have posted holiday closures for Christmas and New Year’s, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Citing a FEMA news release Wednesday, most DRCs in the state will be closed for Christmas starting Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, and again for New Year’s from Friday, Dec. 30, to Jan. 2 of next year.

[TRENDING: ‘Smells like a dead skunk’: Mount Dora calls on state legislators after complaints over marijuana plant | 17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The agency noted the closure dates of the following four centers, which will have different closure dates:

Brevard County At the Agricultural Center: 3695 Lake Drive, Cocoa | Closed Dec. 23 – 26 and Dec. 30 – Jan. 2, 2023.

DeSoto County At Brewer Sports Park: 1365 SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia | Closed Dec. 24 – 26, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, – Jan. 2, 2023.

Sarasota County At the Shannon Staub Library: 4675 Career Lane, North Port | Closed Dec. 23 – Dec. 26, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022 – Jan. 2, 2023.

Palm Beach County At the Hagen Ranch Road Library: 14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach | Closed Dec. 23 – Dec. 27, 2022, and Dec. 30, 2022 – Jan. 2, 2023.



At DRC locations, on-site officials from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and state officials seek to answer questions regarding disaster recovery, property insurance and application updates, as well as assistance for finances, housing and more. Before visiting a DRC, people wishing to register with FEMA should do so online if possible at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. They should otherwise come prepared with the following information:

Contact Information (telephone number, mailing address, social security number)

Household income

Address of damaged home or apartment

Description of damaged/lost items

Photos of your damaged home and belongings

Information about insurance coverage

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: