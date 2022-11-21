FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian federal disaster assistance

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced Monday that Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian now have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The new deadline to apply is Jan. 12, 2023, and applies to people in the following Central Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.

People living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota and St. Johns counties also have until Jan. 12 to apply.

Currently, only persons who sustained damage from Hurricane Ian may apply for FEMA and SBA assistance as the federal government has not declared any Central Florida counties as federal disaster zones resulting from Hurricane Nicole.

FEMA said the line at Disaster Recovery Centers is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., but all locations will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Centers will reopen at their regular hours Monday, Nov. 28., according to the federal agency.

To find the closest Disaster Recovery Centers, residents can go online to the DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362.

Residents may also apply for FEMA assistance electronically by clicking here, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362.

For SBA, an online loan application may be found here, by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by calling 800-659-2955.

