Florida unveils UF Gator, ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced two new specialty license plates on Thursday: one featuring the University of Florida Gator and the other displaying the Gadsden Flag.

According to FLHSMV, Floridians who purchased presale vouchers will be able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency.

In a release, FLHSMV officials stated the UF specialty plate — adorned with the university’s brand colors and its mascot Gator — is actually the third redesign of the plate since its enactment in 1987, the release shows.

Officials added that revenue from the Gadsden Flag plate — which depicts the signature coiled rattlesnake with the phrase “DON’T TREAD ON ME” — will be distributed to the Florida Veterans Foundation to benefit veterans.

Those who wish to purchase the new plates should contact their local office before visiting to make sure there is still stock available, the release shows.

Anyone interested in purchasing one of the two new specialty plates can locate their nearest office by visiting the department’s website here.

