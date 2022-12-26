Precautionary boil water notice issued for parts of Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued Monday for the Cedar Hills, Double Gate and Hawks Landing communities in Marion County due to a temporary loss in water pressure, according to a news release from the county.

Residents in those communities are advised to bring water intended for consumption to a rapid boil for at least one minute until the notice is lifted, officials said.

County officials said that as an alternative, bottled water may be used for these purposes, which include drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth. Water used for laundry, bathing and showering does not need to be boiled.

“Utilities will perform water testing per regulations from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and will advise our customers once this boil water notice is lifted,” the release stated.

