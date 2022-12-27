Man in stolen big rig sparks hourslong standoff at Orlando VA hospital, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who stole a semitruck caused an hourslong standoff at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Orlando’s Lake Nona neighborhood.

Multiple deputies surrounded the medical campus located at 13849 Veterans Way on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call around 6:25 p.m. saying that a man who stole a semi-truck, without a trailer, had hit several vehicles in Lake County and was heading into Orange County.

The sheriff’s office helicopter followed the truck until it parked at the entrance gate to the hospital, according to a news release. Once parked, the man inside the truck refused to get out of the vehicle for several hours. Deputies said they eventually arrested him without incident around midnight.

Ricky Padilla, who was at the hospital visiting his father, said he was stuck on the property for about two hours.

“We still did not have any idea what was going on,” Padilla said. “I drove back a little bit just to take a peek to see if anyone had left yet because we were all the way in the back and the cops were there and at that point, you heard ‘come out with your hands up.’”

Deputies have not released the name of the man inside the truck or said what charges he may face.

