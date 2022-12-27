Troopers arrest Florida man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after he turned himself in.

In the video, a man is seen sticking a gun out of the supercar’s window, screaming loudly and firing off several shots as he recorded himself.

An arrest report obtained by News 6 partner WPLG said the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Friday, just south of Bird Road in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the report, Perez Valdivia and the driver were headed southbound on the expressway, traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Troopers said Perez Valdivia fired the shots toward Tropical Park.

After many people viewed the post, an FHP spokesperson said the public was very outspoken about wanting to find those involved.

According to the arrest report, investigators were able to determine that Perez Valdivia owned the “_taylor_2blea” Instagram account where the video was posted.

Perez Valdivia faces 14 counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, in addition to counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence.

Perez Valdivia was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center until he appeared before a judge. He could face a total bond of more than $100,000 after all charges are factored in.

Perez Valdivia was out on bond on a charge of improper exhibition of a firearm at the time of his arrest, according to the report.

