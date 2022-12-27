USDOT to investigate Southwest Airlines after nationwide cancellations

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it would examine Southwest Airlines after flight trackers said the company canceled more than 60% of its flights nationwide.

In a release Monday, Southwest apologized for the “unacceptable” number of cancelations, citing a severe winter storm that struck much of the U.S. and killed dozens of people.

Due to the cancelations, Southwest stated that the airline would provide a waiver through Jan. 2 for those whose commutes were disrupted, allowing them to rebook in their original class of service without additional charge.

However, USDOT announced Monday night that the it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays.”

As a result, USDOT officials said the department would examine whether the cancellations were controllable and whether Southwest Airlines is complying with its customer service plan.

USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan. — TransportationGov (@USDOT) December 27, 2022

The policy notes Southwest’s commitment to customer service, including prompt refunds, ensuring responsiveness to customer complaints and mitigating inconveniences during “irregular operations.”

While Southwest Airlines incurred a large number of cancellations and delays on Monday following the Christmas weekend, Orlando International Airport saw hundreds of total cancellations and nearly 500 delays as of Monday night.

To check whether a flight at Orlando International Airport has been impacted by the winter storm, visit the airport’s website here.\

You can read the full statement by Southwest Airlines below.

With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning. We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity. This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. And we’re working to reach to Customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options. Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known. On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees. With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize. Southwest Airlines

