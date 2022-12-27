USDOT to investigate Southwest Airlines after nationwide cancellations

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it would examine Southwest Airlines after flight trackers said the company canceled more than 60% of its flights nationwide.
In a release Monday, Southwest apologized for the “unacceptable” number of cancelations, citing a severe winter storm that struck much of the U.S. and killed dozens of people.
Due to the cancelations, Southwest stated that the airline would provide a waiver through Jan. 2 for those whose commutes were disrupted, allowing them to rebook in their original class of service without additional charge.
However, USDOT announced Monday night that the it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays.”
As a result, USDOT officials said the department would examine whether the cancellations were controllable and whether Southwest Airlines is complying with its customer service plan.
The policy notes Southwest’s commitment to customer service, including prompt refunds, ensuring responsiveness to customer complaints and mitigating inconveniences during “irregular operations.”
While Southwest Airlines incurred a large number of cancellations and delays on Monday following the Christmas weekend, Orlando International Airport saw hundreds of total cancellations and nearly 500 delays as of Monday night.
To check whether a flight at Orlando International Airport has been impacted by the winter storm, visit the airport’s website here.\
You can read the full statement by Southwest Airlines below.
