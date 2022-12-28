72º

Local News

Manatees pile into Blue Spring State Park as cold river temps persist

Sea cows come to the spring because it’s a constant 72 degrees

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Volusia County, Manatees, Animals, Weather News, Weather, Florida
Manatees flock to Blue Spring State Park.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County.

The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot to death in ‘Compound’ on Christmas | Taglish to close last location before New Year | Become a News 6 Insider]

In recent days, so many manatees have been at the spring that it’s been tougher to make the daily count.

On Tuesday, Blue Spring State Park staff counted 653 manatees.

Manatees go to Blue Spring State Park when the temperatures drop because the spring stays at a constant 72 degrees.

Manatees prefer warmer temperatures and can get seriously ill if they are cold-stressed.

If you see a sick, injured, orphaned or dead manatee, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email