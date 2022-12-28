47º

Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Winter Springs girl

Kyleigh Curtis was last seen in 1100 block of N. Highway 1792

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Seminole County, Winter Springs
Kyleigh Curtis, 14 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Wednesday for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Winter Springs.

Kyleigh Curtis was last seen in the 1100 block of N. Highway 1792 on Wednesday.

According to FDLE, Curtis was wearing a hot pink hoodie, light pink sweat pants and black shoes before she was reported missing. She may also be carrying two small white bags.

The girl is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 95 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes and a birthmark on her left arm.

Anyone who sees Curtis or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Winter Springs police at 407-327-1000.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

