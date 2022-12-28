Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Winter Springs girl

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Wednesday for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Winter Springs.

Kyleigh Curtis was last seen in the 1100 block of N. Highway 1792 on Wednesday.

According to FDLE, Curtis was wearing a hot pink hoodie, light pink sweat pants and black shoes before she was reported missing. She may also be carrying two small white bags.

The girl is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 95 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes and a birthmark on her left arm.

Anyone who sees Curtis or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Winter Springs police at 407-327-1000.

