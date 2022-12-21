Seminole County man accused of tying 9-year-old to bed, forcing boy to watch porn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County man was arrested Tuesday after tying a 9-year-old boy to his bed, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on Dec. 2, the 9-year-old reported Mark Macagnone, 68, had repeatedly tied the boy to a bed frame using a rope.

The boy told deputies there were at least two such incidents where Macagnone had put a ball gag around his head and one time when a blindfold was also used, deputies said.

According to the boy, Macagnone would also force him to watch “kiddie porn and adult porn” while tied up, deputies said.

During a search of Macagnone’s home on Tuesday, investigators found several ball gags, rope, a blindfold and multiple masks, the affidavit shows. Deputies said Macagnone admitted to tying the boy with rope on two occasions due to his behavior, though Macagnone denied using ball gags.

Macagnone was arrested and faces charges of false imprisonment of a child involving aggravated child abuse and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

