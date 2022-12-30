2 shot in Buena Ventura Lakes, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting early Friday in Buena Ventura Lakes sent two people to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Seabreeze Circle, where they found two individuals with gunshot wounds.

No further description of the two or their conditions had been provided at the time of this report.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to the sheriff’s office. No other details have been released.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting, urging anyone with information about the incident to call 407-348-2222.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

