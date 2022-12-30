Mega Millions players have a 1 in 300M chance of winning. But the jackpot is tempting

ORLANDO, Fla. – The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are high, but the payout is even higher.

Friday’s drawing has soared to an estimated $685 million.

“I’ll be honest, I usually don’t play until it gets up to a certain point. Then why not spend 10 bucks here, 10 bucks there and just see what you can do?” said John McGlothlin.

Lotto hopefuls only have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance in winning, but it doesn’t stop them from snapping up tickets.

“You wonder if it’s rigged or not,” McGlothin said. “I mean truthfully, so many people playing it and not hitting it, then it makes you wonder. But hey, it’s a chance in a lifetime, I guess.”

Customers were in and out of the Right Way Food Store on Orange Blossom Trail on Friday purchasing their tickets. Right Way Food Store owner, Ken Patel, said people aren’t just purchasing one or two tickets when they stop in.

“It depends, some people buy a group of tickets like 100 or stuff like that,” Patel said. “Mostly they buy 10, 15 tickets at least.”

Right Way Food Store is known for selling winning lotto tickets. Patel said he hopes his store will sell another winning ticket on Friday.

“We hope somebody hit big like Mega Millions,” Patel said. “It would definitely help our sales, we do pretty good normally, but this would help more.”

Several customers said they would help out family members if they won the big prize.

“Some charities I’m thinking about giving to, and I got a brother-in-law that needs a kidney, so I’ll see if I can help him,” McGlothlin said.

Others said they would also spread the wealth outside of their family.

“There’s so many things I want,” Earline Dowdel said. “I want a home; I want to help the homeless.”

If you’re feeling lucky, you have until 10 p.m. EST Friday night to purchase a ticket. Anything purchased after that will go towards the next drawing.

