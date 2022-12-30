👶🍼News 6 reporter expecting, reveals gender to Insiders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!

Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends.

“When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret away from our loved ones. We were able to share the news in person and some through FaceTime. Everyone is really excited for this chapter,” said Ezzy.

Now, she’s letting our News 6 Insiders in on the secret. Ezzy is expecting a baby GIRL!

“We found out about the gender right before Christmas. My husband and I couldn’t believe it and when we got the announcement from the doctor’s office, we both cried,” said Ezzy. “This was a very special moment for both of us. We had just finished having breakfast at Disney and we happened to be at the Polynesian Resort. It really was a beautiful moment.”

Ezzy and Tim surprise Mickey with the great news! (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Insider Guide Crystal Moyer spoke with Ezzy about the big announcement:

What are you looking forward to as a mom? Any fears or advice you want from Insiders about being a new mom?

“I’m looking forward to reliving a lot of my childhood with our daughter, but I also want her to experience things I couldn’t growing up. I think living in Central Florida is going to give our baby new opportunities and adventures. I’m very close to my mom and I’d love to have the same relationship with my daughter,” said Ezzy. “As far as fears, I really haven’t thought of any. I know that’s crazy to think because I’ll be new to parenting, but I’m just enjoying this part of my life knowing that in a few months I’ll be a mom.”

How’s the hubby taking this?

“My husband is so happy and excited to start working on the baby’s room. He really is looking forward to being a girl dad! I love catching him looking at baby stuff and seeing the excitement on his face. I know he’s going to be a wonderful father. He’s great with kids... more than me,” Ezzy laughs.

Ezzy is expecting her baby girl in June of 2023 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

How are you holding up being pregnant while working the morning shift?

“Honestly, it’s been a challenge. I have been dealing with nausea and fatigue throughout my first trimester. Being up early and dealing with those symptoms isn’t easy. I am doing a lot better now and I definitely take advantage of my afternoon naps,” said Ezzy.

Have any advice for the new parents or just want to congratulate Ezzy? Leave a comment below.