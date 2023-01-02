2 found shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby.

Police are not sure where exactly the victims were shot, but the two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department has not said whether there are possible suspects.

No other details have been released.