63º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 found shot in Orlando, police say

Shooting investigated in area of Raleigh Street, Frazier Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Orlando
Police lights generic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police are not sure where exactly the victims were shot, but the two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department has not said whether there are possible suspects.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email