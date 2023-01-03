1 hurt in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was hurt in a shooting in Daytona Beach, according to the police department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of South Lincoln Street. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

DBPD working a shooting investigation, 1 person with non-life-threatening injuries in the 200 Block of S Lincoln. Active investigation at this time, please remain out of the area. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) January 3, 2023

An active investigation into the shooting is underway, and so residents and drivers are urged to steer clear of the area, the police department stated.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

