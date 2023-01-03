80º

1 hurt in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

Shooting happened at 200 block of South Lincoln Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was hurt in a shooting in Daytona Beach, according to the police department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of South Lincoln Street. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An active investigation into the shooting is underway, and so residents and drivers are urged to steer clear of the area, the police department stated.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

