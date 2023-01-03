79º

Deputies search for missing 55-year-old Osceola County man

Jesus Daniel Bernal, 55, was last seen Friday in Kissimmee

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Jesus Bernal, 55 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are asking for help in the search of a missing man last seen on Dec. 30.

Jesus Daniel Bernal, 55, was last seen near Tierra Vista Apartments in Kissimmee, wearing a black sweater and blue pants.

Bernal is described as bald with brown eyes and may be driving a 2021 gray Kia Soul with the Florida tag Y89IG. Deputies said he is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

If you have made contact with Bernal, or have any idea where he may be, you’re asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or 911.

