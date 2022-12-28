Osceola deputies search for boy, 16, missing out of Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday alerted the public to its search for a 16-year-old boy missing out of Kissimmee.

Laderrian Darnez Frazier was last seen around 3 a.m. Thursday at his home in the area of Wispy Cypress, deputies said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering and a pair of NBA logo pajama pants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Frazier is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies said. He left his residence by an unknown means of travel or direction, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those who see Frazier or know of his whereabouts are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222, or by calling 911 in reference to case No. 22I137395.

