FDLE seeks help locating Disney employee missing since 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are continuing to investigate the 2017 disappearance of a former Disney employee.

Brian Edward Klecha, who was 35 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen making a banking transaction on Dec. 27, 2017, at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale, according to the FDLE.

Law enforcement officials said that Klecha has ties to Orange, Polk and Hillsborough counties and believe he did not leave or go missing on his own. Klecha may have been the victim of domestic or drug abuse, FDLE said.

According to a FDLE news release, Klecha’s Jeep was found abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit on Feb. 11, 2018. Investigators said they believe the vehicle had been involved in a car accident a few days earlier.

The FDLE and the Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center are investigating Klecha’s disappearance due to its multi-jurisdictional nature, the release said.

If you have information about the whereabouts or disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha, please call Special Agent Mark Seckley at 813-557-5287 or 813-878-7334.

Help solve this case! FDLE seeks your help to locate Brian Edward Klecha, missing since 2017. He has ties to Orange, Polk & Hillsborough counties & was a Disney employee. If you have info to help, please call Special Agent Mark Seckley at 813-878-7334.https://t.co/jPE1b9WJD0, pic.twitter.com/2nY5WhbTD3 — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 19, 2022

