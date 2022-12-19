71º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

FDLE seeks help locating Disney employee missing since 2017

Law enforcement officials believe Brian Klecha did not leave or go missing on his own

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Polk County, Orange County, Missing, Auburndale, Missing Person, Tampa, Hillsborough County
FDLE seeks public's help in locating Brian Klecha, missing since 2017 (FDLE)

TAMPA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are continuing to investigate the 2017 disappearance of a former Disney employee.

Brian Edward Klecha, who was 35 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen making a banking transaction on Dec. 27, 2017, at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale, according to the FDLE.

[TRENDING: It’s gonna get how cold? Arctic blast to bring Christmas-time freeze to Florida | 4 injured when pickup truck crashes into Hideaway Bar in Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Law enforcement officials said that Klecha has ties to Orange, Polk and Hillsborough counties and believe he did not leave or go missing on his own. Klecha may have been the victim of domestic or drug abuse, FDLE said.

According to a FDLE news release, Klecha’s Jeep was found abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit on Feb. 11, 2018. Investigators said they believe the vehicle had been involved in a car accident a few days earlier.

The FDLE and the Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center are investigating Klecha’s disappearance due to its multi-jurisdictional nature, the release said.

If you have information about the whereabouts or disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha, please call Special Agent Mark Seckley at 813-557-5287 or 813-878-7334.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email