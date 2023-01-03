Man with laser accused of temporarily blinding Brevard sheriff’s helicopter pilot

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after pointing a laser multiple times at a helicopter belonging to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff.

Dean Beolet is facing a misuse of a laser light charge, a felony, stemming from Monday’s incident.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, the helicopter was helping the Palm Bay Police Department search for a suspect when the laser hit the helicopter and temporarily blinded the pilot.

“Not only did the laser put officers from the Palm Bay Police Department in harms way as it impacted the equipment our team was utilizing to search for the armed suspect, but it also put our flight crew in immediate danger as the laser refracted through our pilots night goggles temporarily blinding him and blurring his vision,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

The pilot had to turn controls over to a tactical flight officer, who was also a pilot, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office was able to alert the Palm Bay Police Department of the laser’s location and Beolet was taken into custody.

Ivey said the pilot was examined by an optometrist and cleared to fly.

