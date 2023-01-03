Months-long search for 2 missing preteen girls continues, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are still searching for two preteen girls who became missing endangered back in November after running away from home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said 12-year-old Arissa Nevaeh Johnson and 11-year-old Nariah Nesha Johnson were last seen Nov. 28 on a family member’s porch in the 18700 block of Southeast 93rd Place before running away.

[TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What happened to Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football game? | Become a News 6 Insider]

In November, the Department of Children and Families said the girls may have been picked up by their biological mother — Amanda Via, 38 — whom officials said was court-ordered to have no unsupervised contact with the children.

In a release, detectives said the girls may be in the area of Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Arissa Johnson was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighed 135 pounds and was wearing black shorts with a black t-shirt, deputies said. Nariah Johnson was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighed 150 pounds and was wearing a grey hoodie with dark blue leggings, deputies said.

Anyone with information on their location, where they have been or who may have helped them run away is urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-369-STOP with reference to 22-72 in a tip.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: