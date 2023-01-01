Troopers investigate hit-and-run crash that killed 1 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Ocala man was stuck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday as he stood in a turn lane on State Road 35 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. in the northbound left turn lane of SR-35 at Southeast 28th Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man came to final rest in the median and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the man then left, the report states. Troopers did not provide a description of the vehicle or of its driver, calling both “unknown.”

No further details were shared.

