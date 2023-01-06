‘Sexual encounter’ ends in beating death, man facing manslaughter charge, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested Tuesday after beating a person to death during a “sexual encounter,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death near Kissimmee in early September. Detectives found a man’s body dressed in bondage gear. The body appeared to have beaten, the release shows.

Detectives said they later found out Bryant Scott Demelo, 34, was the last person to have been in contact with the victim. Deputies then met with Demelo, who told them he and the victim arranged to meet in person through an online chat group for sexual encounters, according to the sheriff’s office.

Demelo told deputies he beat the victim during the encounter because the victim bit Demelo’s genitals, deputies said. The release said Demelo then ran away without calling 911, leaving the victim unconscious and with severe injuries.

The medical examiner determined the victim was also strangled, records show.

Demelo was arrested in Seminole County and is waiting for extradition to Osceola County. He faces charges of manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine.

