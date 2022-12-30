Osceola deputies search for thieves who broke into multiple cars on Christmas Eve

Deputies are searching for two suspected thieves, one of whom has a skeleton and bones tattoo covering his entire left hand, according to investigators.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola deputies are searching for two men suspected of stealing from multiple vehicles in Kissimmee on Christmas Eve.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies investigated the thefts on Hidden Springs Circle and discovered that multiple credit cards were stolen. Deputies said the suspected thieves fraudulently used the stolen cards at a Walmart located at 4400 13th St. in St. Cloud.

One of the men, pictured above with a beard and mustache, has a skeleton and bones tattoo covering his entire left hand, according to investigators.

Deputies said the men left the area in a silver or gray Nissan Altima shown below.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call Crimeline to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-8477.

