WATCH LIVE: Osceola sheriff gives update on 5 arrested in homicide investigation

Arrests made in death of Alexis Vargas-Algarin

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon announcing the arrests of five people months after a suspicious death investigation near St. Cloud.

The news conference is set for 2:30 p.m. at the sheriff’s office.

Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner, on Oct. 11.

The medical examiner later determined the man’s death to be a homicide, though investigators never said how the man died.

News 6 will stream the news conference in the media player at the top of this story when it happens.

