Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a man dead in what “appears to be an isolated incident.” The medical examiner’s office later ruled the victim’s death a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Deputies urge anyone with information on the incident to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

