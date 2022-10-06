15-year-old arrested after attacking St. Cloud High School resource officer, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday after attacking a resource officer at St. Cloud High School who was trying to break up a fight between two boys, according to the Osceola County school district.

Police said the incident occurred at the 2000 19th St. campus when a school resource officer was attempting to break up a fight between two 14-year-old boys. A 15-year-old boy then approached Officer Ball and grabbed him around the torso, leading to them both toppling to the ground, according to the department.

[TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane Ian | Crocs is giving away free shoes for 20th anniversary | Become a News 6 Insider]

The student then “became aggressive and battered the SRO” as he continued to resist and fight, a school district spokesperson said in a statement.

Police said bystanders were able to assist and bring the boy under control and neither Ball nor the 15-year-old were injured during the incident.

“Multiple law enforcement officers responded, and at least one student has been arrested. A video of the incident is being reviewed for discipline purposes,” said Dana Schafer, public information officer for Osceola County Public Schools.

The 15-year-old is facing multiple charges for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

No other arrests have been made as of yet, but police said charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence, against the two 14-year-old boys will be filed to the State Attorney’s Office.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: