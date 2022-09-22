Osceola deputies search for missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies were searching for a St. Cloud woman reported missing.

Emely Espinal was last seen wearing blue scrubs and brown glasses, leaving her residence around 7:30 a.m. driving a 2008 Nissan Altima with Florida tag 82SJB, deputies said. According to a bulletin, she is believed to be in the Melbourne Beach area.

Espinal is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, deputies said. Her age had not been made public at the time of this report.

Anyone with information on Espinal’s whereabouts was asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 407-348-2222.

MISSING ADULT | Emely Espinal

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing adult.

