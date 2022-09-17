FDLE issues missing child alert for endangered Sebring teens

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for two teenagers out of Highlands County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

14-year-old Jesse “JJ” Begin and 12-year-old Lynette “Nette” Begin, who are considered endangered, were last seen in the area of the 1200th block of Whisper Lake Blvd. in Sebring, officials said.

Jesse is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Lynette is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Lynette may be wearing a black shirt and black shorts, officials said.

Anyone who sees the teens or has knowledge of their whereabouts is urged to contact the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.

14-year-old Jesse “JJ” Begin and 12-year-old Lynette “Nette” Begin (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

